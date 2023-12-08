Atletico Madrid have set goal record under Diego Simeone for 2023

Atletico Madrid have never scored more goals per game during a calendar year under Diego Simeone. The advent of ‘Cholo-taka’, and a fresh offensive approach led by Antoine Griezmann has not been an illusion, and since their turnaround after the World Cup, they are the most offensive Atletico that has been seen for over a decade.

Diario AS point out that with five games to go, Griezmann (170 goals) could also break Luis Aragones’ goalscoring record with just three goals between them. Having scored 97 goals in their 45 matches, they are currently recording a rate of 2.16 goals per game, well above their next best effort in 2013 of 1.89. In fact, should Atletico score no more until the end of the year, they will finish with a record of 1.94, making it their best ever goalscoring ratio. They are just three short of cracking the two goals per game mark as well, with Almeria, Lazio, Athletic Club, Getafe and Sevilla before the end of the year to come.

Their record for goals in one year was set in 2012, with 107, and indeed, if they do continue their current rate, they have a chance to break that record too, in spite of the fact they will play eight less games.

🎙️| Álvaro Morata: “Three favorite strikers? Joselu, Harry Kane and Lewandowski. For me, Lewandowski is up there with Luis Suárez and Benzema. They are the fantastic three for me.” [via @espn] pic.twitter.com/svYkpXHwiV — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 7, 2023

Statistics can be angled to suit arguments whenever necessary, but in this case the numbers prove the eye test – that Simeone and Atletico Madrid have turned over a new leaf since the Qatar World Cup. While last weekend was a damaging loss to Barcelona, on the whole, they have looked as if they can outgun all of their opponents so far this season, and there is quiet optimism over their chances of causing an upset.