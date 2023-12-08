Antoine Griezmann focused despite incoming Atletico Madrid record

Antoine Griezmann has insisted he is only focused on the here and now at Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann has been a crucial player for Diego Simeone’s side since the start of the 2023/24 campaign with 13 goals scored across La Liga and Champions League action.

Despite Simeone’s previous hints at resting Griezmann for certain games, the forward has shown resilience to avoid injury, and wants to play a key role.

His form in recent weeks has brought the French international to within touching distance of an all time club record, with his Atletico goal total now set at 170, and Luis Aragones’ record at 173.

Griezmann is certain to smash through that barrier in the near future and it could be achieved before the end of 2023.

However, the pressure is not weighing heavy on Griezmann, as the countdown continues, and for now, it remains outside of his thinking.

“I’m scoring goals and the record is getting closer. But Luis Aragones’ record is also a goal, an illusion, a dream”, as per reports from Marca.

“I’m going for it! But I need to keep a cool head, and not go crazy when it comes to shooting or creating occasions, the goals will come on their own.”

Griezmann is on course to set a new personal season record for La Liga goals, as nine at this stage is better than any previous campaign, with 22 his current highest league total.