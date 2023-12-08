Alvaro Morata names Barcelona rival in top three strikers list

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has named his top three strikers in world football with some surprising inclusions.

The Spanish international is enjoying a strong start to the 2023/24 season with Los Rojiblancos with 12 goals scored across La Liga and Champions League action.

He is also strongly tipped to lead Spain’s attack at Euro 2024 despite turning 31 in October.

Morata’s form has ignited hopes he could break his own previous season goal record in the coming months, with his previous best La Liga return standing at 15, and 20 in all competitions.

However, he opted for an even spread of options, when asked to name his top three goal scorers in 2023, with two players from La Liga and one from the German Bundesliga on his list.

Alvaro Morata named Spain teammate Joselu, 'goal machine' Harry Kane and Barcelona favourite Robert Lewandowski as his top three strikers (@ESPNUK) 👀 "I always love watching Lewandowski play"pic.twitter.com/1sjjBgS6Q7 — Football España (@footballespana_) December 8, 2023

“Joselu, who is also my teammate on the Spanish team, Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski“, he told an interview with ESPN.

“Kane always scores, he’s a goal scoring machine and always wants the best. He doesn’t care if he’s scored two or three goals, he always wants more and more. I’m a big Lewandowski fan.

“Lewandowski, with Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema, are the most fantastic three of the last 10 years. I always love watching Lewandowski play.”

Morata’s comments have caught the eye, not just because of his focused praise for a direct La Liga rival in Lewandowski, but also his double omission of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.