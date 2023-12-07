WATCH: Luis Suarez in ‘advanced talks’ with new club after brace on Gremio farewell

Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez played his final game for Gremio on Wednesday, and finished his spell there in style. It looks as if he may already have found a new club though.

As has long been rumoured, SkySports report that talks with Inter Miami are at an ‘advanced stage’ for the Uruguayan to rejoin former teammates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and close friend Lionel Messi.

After admitting that he takes three painkillers and an injection in order to deal with the pain in his knees before playing, and is unable to play with his children, some wondered whether he might retire, but it looks as if he will continue in Major League Soccer. Suarez also recently returned to the Uruguayan national team for the first time since the 2022 World Cup.

Against Fluminense in his final Gremio game, Suarez notched a brace to finish with 26 goals and 17 assists in 53 matches for the Brazilian side. Gremio finished second to Palmeiras in Serie A, following a 3-1 win over, after Jhon Arias put the home side ahead. A Suarez brace and an Everton goal put Gremio in control, before a late consolation from John Kennedy. Suarez’s goals were smooth, rounding the goalkeeper for the first, and taking a panenka penalty for his second.