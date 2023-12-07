WATCH: Brazil international Endrick Felipe goal seals title for Palmeiras against Cruzeiro

Endrick Felipe will arrive at Real Madrid as a champion. The 17-year-old has found a hot streak of form going down the stretch for Palmeiras, scoring six goals in his last eight games, with his most recent one sealing the Brazilian Serie A.

Palmeiras knew that not losing by nine goals would be enough to ensure they won the league, but they secured a 1-1 draw all the same. Endrick opened the scoring after a mistake at the back from Cruzeiro. The home side equalised through Nikao with just ten minutes to go, but by that point Palmeiras were already celebrating.

During the game, William Estevao, also known as ‘Messinho’ made his debut. The 16-year-old is on the radar of all of Europe’s top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, but has also been linked most closely with Barcelona.

Last night Endrick's goal helped Palmeiras to the Brazilian league title, as they drew 1-1 with Cruzeiro. #RealMadrid #verdao pic.twitter.com/JYEIZGydPn — Football España (@footballespana_) December 7, 2023

Endrick finishes the season with Palmeiras with 14 goals and an assist in his 53 appearances, although just 21 of those were starts. He will play half of the Brazilian season with Palmeiras next year until July, when he turns 18 and makes a €40m move to Real Madrid, which could reach €60m with variables.