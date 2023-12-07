Villarreal star Alex Baena in hospital after head knock in Europa League clash

Villarreal endured a frustrating night on Wednesday as they caught up on their Europa League clash with Maccabi Haifa at La Ceramica, but could not take all three points. However they will be concerned about star midfielder Alex Baena, who came off at half-time.

The 22-year-old received a blow to the face during the game, and continued on until half-time. Yet after reporting dizziness in the dressing room, was promptly taken off and taken to hospital for further tests. That was the last update that manager Marcelino Garcia Toral gave after the match, and since there has been no further information, as per Relevo.

Santi Comesana also picked up an ankle injury, which Marcelino said was ‘inflammed’, and ‘did not look good’. The ex-Rayo Vallecano midfielder had been in good form, but looks as if he will have a lay-off.

Baena will be a major doubt for the visit of Real Sociedad this weekend too. Marcelino’s side had been building momentum in La Liga, but the visit of the Txuri-Urdin will be his sternest test yet, and missing two of his best assets too now.