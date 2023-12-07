Villarreal handed major boost as key player’s injury is not serious, should be available to face Real Sociedad

During Villarreal’s disappointing goalless draw with Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday, Alex Baena was forced off after picking up a head injury. There was major concern for the matter, which forced the 22-year-old to go to hospital.

Baena has been one of Villarreal’s best performers this season, in what has been a very tough campaign for the Yellow Submarine. Fortunately, the best possible outcome has been achieved, as Marca say that he has passed the medical tests that the club subjected him to on Thursday. There is no concussion symptoms, so he is able to return to action immediately.

It means that Baena should be available to face Real Sociedad this weekend, barring any last minute complications. This will be a major boost to Villarreal’s chances of winning. Since Marcelino returned to the club, they are unbeaten in all competitions, although this is sure to be their toughest test so far.