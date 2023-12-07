Three uncertain contract situations at Atletico Madrid with just 25 days before negotiation period begins

Atletico Madrid have a number of players out of contract next summer, the most high-profile of which is captain Koke Resurreccion. However Sporting Director Andrea Berta has plenty of decisions to make.

After reports that Stefan Savic’s future is uncertain, one of the players that has been starting ahead of him lately could also be on his way out. Mario Hermoso has been a regular since the start of 2023, but Atletico feel it could be his last season. Conversations have been dead in the water for the last six months, with the gap between the two large. Juventus have been linked with Hermoso, and they will likely be one of the teams that can offer him a better deal.

⤵️| The last time the parties talked was in May/June. There’s a significant gap. Atleti’s policy is to renew players for less money to reduce the wage bill. Hermoso has many teams interested in him, and they’re teams that can offer him a better contract. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 6, 2023

Meanwhile Matteo Moretto also explained to Ruben Uria on his Twitch channel that Koke and the club are still some way apart too. Los Rojiblancos are trying to bring down the wage bill, and while Koke wants a deal closer to his current one, he also wants a longer contract than the one Atletico have offered.

🚨| Atlético Madrid has made an offer to Koke with a salary reduction, but what they are offering is NOT what the player is looking for. As of today, there is NO agreement due to differences in economic terms and the LENGTH of the contract. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto via @rubenuria] pic.twitter.com/BJyyWksCHr — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 6, 2023

Marca say that Axel Witsel could earn himself an offer though. The Belgian veteran is now 34, and it had been expected that he would leave the club next summer, yet following a string of excellent performances in central defence lately, Atletico may offer him a new one-year deal if he can maintain his level.

With less than a month to go before January, time is running for Atletico to make decisions without the matters being taken out of their hands. Witsel is less likely to be in demand, and Koke will do what he can to remain at the club, but should they have intentions of keeping Hermoso, they may have to act sooner rather than later.