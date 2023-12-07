Sevilla captain ruled out for 6-8 weeks as problems continue for Diego Alonso

Sevilla are encountering a number of difficulties on and off the pitch this season, and Diego Alonso finally got his second win in charge, although few will give him much credit for beating lower league Atletico Astorga. He has been hit with another injury blow too, as they prepare to face Real Mallorca at Son Moix.

Captain Jesus Navas has suffered a ‘high-level’ thigh strain, and MD say he will be out for six to eight weeks, which will see him miss games against Mallorca, Lens, Granada, Getafe, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Club, potentially Alaves, and Girona. The only slight silver lining is that he will serve the second game of his suspension against Mallorca during this period.

The 38-year-old joins Orjan Nyland, Loic Bade, Boubakary Soumare, Suso, Erik Lamela, Mariano Diaz, Marcao, Tanguy Nianzou and Marcos Acuna on the sidelines. Alonso is thought to be hanging onto his job, and he will have to do so with a depleted squad.