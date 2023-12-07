Real Madrid will only renew one of two out of contract veterans next summer

Real Madrid are to be without Dani Carvajal for the next month, and that month could go a long way to deciding the future of two players.

The veteran defender came off at half-time against Granada on Saturday, and Lucas Vazquez came on. He is likely to be one of two options Carlo Ancelotti turns to in order to cover the abence of the 31-year-old for games against Real Betis and Villarreal coming up.

The other is captain Nacho Fernandez, who has been operating mostly as a rotation option in central defence. Despite Dani Carvajal’s injury history, this is likely to be the case next season too. Even though previously it has been reported that they may look to sign a young prospect for the position next summer, their pursuit of Alphonso Davies and one of Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe likely means that there will be little in the way of funds left over.

In the background is also the development of star right-back Jesus Fortea, a 16-year-old holding great hopes of making it to the first-team. Reece James is a long-term favourite for Real Madrid too, Chelsea are also likely to demand a major fee.

Only one of Vazquez and Nacho will make it to next season though, as per Relevo. Both are out of contract and ageing (32 and 34), and although Los Blancos consider them both perfectly capable of covering the right-back spot, they feel they only need one for next season to cover Carvajal, with plenty of options in central defence for Ancelotti.

Given Real Madrid only offer one-year deals to veterans over the age of 30, neither would have their place assured long-term. Vazquez provides more of an attacking threat, and an ability to get to the by-line, which in 80% of games is more useful for Real Madrid, apart from being two years younger. Yet Nacho is the club captain and a key part of the dressing room too. Were it to be a crucial match without Carvajal too, Nacho is more likely to enjoy the trust of the coaching staff.