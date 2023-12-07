Real Madrid ‘very advanced’ with Alphonso Davies following extortionate Bayern Munich demands

Real Madrid will be linked extensively with Kylian Mbappe in the coming weeks, but the latest in the Spanish capital is that Alphonso Davies is the number one target for Los Blancos. While Real Madrid will pursue Erling Haaland should Mbappe decide against a move, Davies is considered the perfect signing to lock down their left side.

According to Diario AS, Davies, who is still in talks with Bayern Munich over a new deal, is demanding €15m per annum, a figure that makes life very difficult for the Bavarian side. The 23-year-old is out of contract in 2025, and Real Madrid think they can get him at a cut-price deal next summre as his contract runs down.

Originally his demands had been around €12m, but with talks halting in May due to internal chaos at Bayern, and the interest from Real Madrid growing, agent Nedal Huoseh has put Bayern in a corner by requesting a salary that would make him amongst the best-paid players in Germany.

At Real Madrid, Relevo say they consider negotiations ‘very advanced’, and there is strong optimism that once they have a deal with Davies, then they will be able to force Bayern’s hand. Hence their attempts to sell Ferland Mendy, in the knowledge that Davies will take over from next season.

If Davies does join Real Madrid, he is unlikely to earn €15m either. Los Blancos have been strict about their salary structure, and with the likes of Jude Bellingham at the top of the game earning around €12m per annum too, if Davies oes want to move to Spain, it will require some degree of salary sacrifice.

