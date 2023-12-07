Real Madrid furious with La Liga over fixture schedule decision-making

Real Madrid are far from pleased with La Liga over their decision to schedule their match against Alaves on the 21st of December, which makes it one of the two final matches before the winter break (alongside Mallorca’s match with Osasuna at Son Moix).

Los Blancos will make the trip to Vitoria to take on Alaves just a few days before Christmas, and the fixture is scheduled for 9.30pm. As per Diario AS, this has infuriated those at the club, with Carlo Ancelotti having previously expressed his anger at the situation.

Real Madrid had hoped to give their players a full week off from the 20th, and this would have suited many of their squad, who are likely to be returning home to South America for the holidays. Instead, their break will be cut short, and a mad scramble could ensue to ensure that they make it back for the 25th.

The Real Madrid squad will return to training on the 27th, which will give Ancelotti a week with his players before their first match of 2024, which will be at the Santiago Bernabeu against Mallorca.