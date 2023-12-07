Real Betis to be without key man for Real Madrid test following broken leg

One of the big match-ups of MD16 sees Real Madrid make the trip to the Benito Villamarin, where they will face Real Betis. Isco, formerly of Los Blancos, is sure to hog the headlines as he faces off against his former side, and he could be a crucial factor in heading Los Verdiblancos take a positive result.

However, while Isco is ready and available to face Real Madrid, one player that Betis will be without is Guido Rodriguez. The 29-year-old midfielder, who has been a mainstay for Manuel Pellegrini in La Liga this season, has suffered a broken leg, which Diario AS say will keep him out of action for several months.

🚑 PARTE MÉDICO | Guido Rodríguez ha sufrido una fractura distal del peroné de su pierna derecha 😔🆙 ¡Te esperamos pronto de vuelta, @Guido_Rodriguez! 💪 — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) December 7, 2023

Rodriguez picked up the injury in training, having not been chosen to play for Real Betis in their Copa del Rey clash on Wednesday. It leaves Pellegrini with Marc Roca, Andres Guardado and Sergi Altimara as his options at defensive midfield, which will be a crucial area of the park towards stopping the free-scoring Jude Bellingham.