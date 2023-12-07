Real Betis open talks to sign Atletico Madrid star in winter transfer window

Left-back is turning into a problem position for Real Betis. Juan Miranda is expected to leave in January in favour of a move to AC Milan, which would leave Abner Vinicius as the only first team option in the position. However, the Brazilian has been poor this season, and the expectation is that Los Verdiblancos will look to strengthen in the area during the winter.

In recent weeks, Betis have been linked with Javi Galan, who is out of favour at Atletico Madrid, despite only joining the club during the summer. The 29-year-old has started just once, with Diego Simeone having Samuel Lino and Rodrigo Riquelme ahead in the pecking order.

The stars could align on this one, and Estadio Deportivo have reported that Betis contacted Galan’s representatives earlier this week to discuss a possible move in January.

With Reinildo Mandava also set to return in the coming weeks, Atletico Madrid may decide not to stand in Galan’s way, if he does decide to pursue regular football. Real Betis would be an excellent opportunity for him – will it be a deal that comes off?