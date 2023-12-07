Osasuna defender ruled out for three months amid injury issue for Jagoba Arrasate

Osasuna secured a heartening 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad last weekend, and will have an advantage over opponents Cadiz this weekend, with Los Rojillo seeded for the Copa del Rey, while the Yellow Submarine prepare to face Arandina on Thursday.

Jagoba Arrasate does have a headache at full-back though. After the La Real game, Johan Mojica avoided an anterior cruciate ligament injury, but his internal ligament is damaged, and MD say it will rule him out for the next three months.

Ruben Pena has also gone down injured, and will miss the Cadiz game, leaving Juan Cruz as the only specialist left-back, and Jesus Areso as the clear option at right-back. Generally Cruz has been playing as a central defender, or as a more defensive option behind a winger or Mojica. This could impact Arrasate’s game plan, given Osasuna generally rely on their full-backs in order to provide width. Osasuna currently sit 14th, six points clear of the relegation zone, and six points from Las Palmas in eighth.