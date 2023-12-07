Lionel Messi backed to feature at 2034 World Cup – when he would be 47 years old

Lionel Messi completed football in 2022, when he guided Argentina to their third World Cup triumph – the first of his career. That was seen as the final piece of the puzzle for him, although he has continued playing international football since then.

Messi left Europe during the summer to join Inter Miami, although he hasn’t let his remarkable level drop despite this. He continues to perform for La Albiceleste too, which has led to suggestions that he could play international until the next World Cup in 2026.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has joked that Messi could play much more than that, remarking that he could be present at the 2034 World Cup (as per Marca), which was recently awarded to Saudi Arabia.

“I hope he reaches the next World Cup, the one after that and the one in ’34 as well. (He should play) as long as he wants.”

Messi would be 47 by the time the 2034 edition rolls around, so he won’t be at that tournament. Still, it is not ruled out that the Barcelona legend appears that the next World Cup in three years’ time.