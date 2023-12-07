Juventus to submit €25m offer for rising Valencia starlet, Los Che want €40m

Valencia are well renowned for promising exciting young talent, and Ruben Baraja’s current squad is full of them. The brightest at the moment is Javi Guerra – the 20-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising Spanish midfielders around.

It’s not only Valencia that appreciate Guerra’s quality. Juventus are keen on him, and La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Estadio Deportivo) have reported that the Italian giants are preparing to make a significant, believed to be worth in the region of €25m. Valencia are in no rush to sell Guerra, who has a €100m release clause. They would reject this offer, although the report states that they could to be willing to accept €40m.

Guerra would be a big loss for Valencia, if they were to sell him. He is their star midfielder, and he has developed an excellent partnership with Pepelu. It’s no surprise that Los Che are performing their best in recent years when Guerra is regularly in the side.