Juventus defender could head to Spain with La Liga side interested in loan deal

Granada could do with improving their defence in the winter transfer window, with only Almeria recording worse defensive numbers in La Liga so far this season. They may try to reinforce their ranks with one of the top talents in Italy.

Talented and towering central defender Dean Huijsen looks as if he will be available on loan this January from Juventus, and CM (via Football Italia) claim that Granada could be the ones to benefit from that. Former Juventus Chief Scout Matteo Tognozzi is the Sporting Director at Granada, and Los Nazaries may try to give Alexander Medina more options, with Real Madrid loanee Jesus Vallejo having barely been available through injury thus far.

Huijsen, of Dutch origin, has Spanish roots too, having spent six years of his childhood living Malaga. He came through their academy before moving to the Bianconeri as a 16-year-old. He made his debut in October against Milan for Juve, and has three caps for the Netherlands’ under-19 side.