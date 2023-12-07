Joao Felix chooses rising Liverpool star as player he would sign for Barcelona

Barcelona forward Joao Felix does not have his own place assured at the club next season, but were he to remain at the Blaugrana, he knows the kind of player he would like to play with.

The Catalan side have a stacked midfield going into next season, with Gavi returning from injury, Ilkay Gundogan, Frenkie de Jong, and Pedri alongside veterans Oriol Romeu and Sergi Roberto, but it was a midfielder that Felix picked out. Speaking to SpilerTV (via MD), Felix explained that he would be keen to play with a Liverpool star.

“Dominik Szoboszlai, from Liverpool. I like his game and I think he could play here one day.”

The Hungarian international is certainly an impressive footballer, with a strong shot, a good physique, ability to beat a defender, and vision to play a pass. Barcelona’s finances mean that this is a headache that both Xavi Hernandez and Jurgen Klopp won’t have to worry about any time soon though.