Ex-Rayo Vallecano captain Oscar Trejo on President Raul Martin Presa – ‘He doesn’t even say hello’

Former Rayo Vallecano captain Oscar Trejo has confirmed that he has no relationship with President Raul Martin Presa, having decided to give up a leadership role in Vallecas. The Argentine announced that he could no longer be captain, as he disagreed with the way the club was treating its workers.

During an interview with JotDownSport, as carried by Union Rayo, Trejo explained that relations between him and Presa had totally broken down. Presa is widely blamed for failing to improve facilities for both fans and workers at the club.

“I don’t have one. Now I don’t have a relationship. From that point on we don’t even say ‘hello’ to each other. He sees me, he lowers his head, we pass each other and we don’t say anything to each other.”

He explained that he had warned Presa that he would be leaving.

“Obviously, it is not good to have that wear and tear. But I have not done it just because of the wear and tear. To me, what the president is doing with the workers does not seem good to me. I tell you and I stay calm because the first person I told was him, [Sporting Director, David] Cobeño, and from there I made the decision. The issue of the captain’s armband was not because of tiredness, but because of the situation. How long do we have to keep giving in for?”

“We have to try to change something that is very simple. We are not asking that they tear down the pitch in the sports city and do something new. On the contrary, give two licks of paint so that everything shines and in the end people are better off.”

One of the key issues that has dogged Rayo is the fact that many of their youth players, who were staying in club residencies, did not have their rent paid. Also the women’s side were not provided with medical staff, while the stadium recently had to have basic renovation so that it was safe, paid for by the Madrid Council. In terms of the women’s manager, Carlos Santiso, he has been maintained in his position despite being in charge for two relegations.

“We have asked thousands of times and they have never been able to answer. It’s like, ‘Let’s give him a chance.’ Opportunity for what? Given what has happened? I gave him the example of my daughter. If that happens and it’s there, I’ll take my daughter out of the team. My daughter would not be playing for Rayo. Thank God my daughter is eleven years old and is not there, but the truth is that they are decisions that do not work.”