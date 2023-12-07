Copa del Rey round-up: Cadiz knocked out, Girona run close by fourth-tier side

The second round of the Copa del Rey concluded on Thursday with the final seven ties. Four La Liga sides were in action: Athletic Club, Cadiz, Celta Vigo and Girona.

Arandina CF 2-1 Cadiz

Cadiz have become the third La Liga to exit this season’s competition, following Granada and Almeria. They were defeated 2-1 by Arandina, who took a fifth minute lead courtesy of Haji Ceesay. Federico San Emeterio equalised for Cadiz, but the winner came from the hosts, and was scored by Jorge Pesca.

Orihuela 2-4 Girona

As was the case against Valencia on Saturday, Christhian Stuani was the hero for Girona as they survived a big scare to progress against Orihuela. Pablo Torre opened the scoring for the joint-La Liga leaders, before goals from Sergio Mendinueta and Daniel Booker Louis gave the hosts a dream lead.

However, Stuani’s second half double and strikes from Porto and Valery ensured that Girona take their place in the third round.

CD Cayon 0-2 Athletic Club

Athletic Club ensured their place in the next round with a comfortable victory over CD Cayon. A first half double from Asier Villalibre and a late strike from Nico Williams proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Sestao 1-2 Celta Vigo

It has been a very difficult season so far for Celta Vigo, but they are through to the third round after defeating Sestao. Anastasios Douvikas was the hero for the Galicians, as he scored twice to cancel out Unai Nunez’s own goal, which had brought scores level in the second half.