Celta Vigo manager Rafael Benitez not in danger of sack despite historically poor run

Celta Vigo moved plenty of capital in order to bring in Rafael Benitez as their star name this summer, and despite the fact things have gone poorly so far, he is not in danger of losing his job.

Benitez has been under pressure, and has just one win and six draws from their opening 15 games. Celta are one of four sides with one win or less this season, and are just two points from safety, but their 18th place in the standings has many Celta fans concerned, and more so after a 1-1 draw at home to Cadiz on Monday night.

Nevertheless, MD claim that Benitez’s job is safe, with new President Mariano Mourino maintaining confidence in him. This is despite the fact Celta have equalled their worst ever home run without a win, and worst in La Liga, with four defeats and four draws at Balaidos this season.

🚨🗞️ El Celta no puede cesar a Rafa Benítez, salvo que exista una importante negociación entre ambas partes para poner punto y final 🚨 🗣️ Su elevadísimo salario (Aprox 4M) para un club como el Celta y con tres años de contrato, es inasumible para ser finiquitada 🫰💵 pic.twitter.com/WbpStXMzw5 — CeltaNoticias (@CeltaNoticias10) December 5, 2023

Celta Noticias claim that there is more behind that confidence than meets the eye. The key reason is that Benitez, who was recommended by under pressure Sporting Advisor Luis Campos, is the cost of sacking him. Benitez is earning €4m per annum at Celta, and thus sacking him would mean an outlay of little less than €12m in cash for Os Celeste. Hence Celta are condemned to see it through with Benitez, or find a method of reaching a mutual termination, although this would require the former Liverpool coach to forego significant money. As things stand, they cannot afford to dismiss the Madrid-born coach.

It seems that Celta and Mourino have little choice but to stick by Benitez and hope for improvement. While most agree that Celta have been unfortunate this season in terms of refereeing decisions and conceding late goals, the concern will be that morale continues to sink with no league win for 11 games. Celta face Rayo Vallecano next, after traveling to Sestao River in the Copa del Rey.