Brazil move for Carlo Ancelotti in doubt as CBF President ousted from position after judicial vote

Carlo Ancelotti’s future has been under the microscope for much of the 2023. His contract at Real Madrid comes to an end next summer, and at this stage, no talks have taken place over a renewal.

Ancelotti has been heavily linked with the Brazil job, and Brazilian Football Federation President Ednaldo Rodrigues has been the driving force behind the interest shown in the Italian. However, this pursuit has been thrown into serious doubt.

As per Globo, Rodrigues has been removed from his position after a judicial vote on the matter came back 3-0 in favour of this. He has been replaced by Jose Perdiz, who is President of Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) in Brazil. However, Rodrigues has the right to appeal the decision.

It remains to be seen how these developments affect Ancelotti’s situation. He has looked closer to staying at Real Madrid in recent weeks, and this could well be the final straw in this regard.