Bayern Munich fearing another David Alaba situation as Alphonso Davies edges close to Real Madrid move

Real Madrid’s top target for next summer’s transfer window is expected to be Alphonso Davies. The 23-year-old’s future at Bayern Munich is very unclear at this stage, as he has yet to sign a new contract – his current deal expires in 2025.

Bayern are working on agreeing a renewal with the Canadian international, although they are unprepared to meet Davies’ current wage demands. This has the German champions fearing that there could be a repeat of the situation that took place a few years ago with David Alaba, as per MD.

Alaba left Bayern in 2021 as a free agent in order to join Real Madrid, and Davies could do the same in 2025 if he fails to sign a new deal before then. However, Los Blancos would prefer to pick him up on a cut-price agreement next summer instead, so that he can take over their mantle at left-back.

Davies’ situation will be one to watch over the next few months. Real Madrid are sure to be keeping tabs on matters, and if no renewal agreement is reached before next summer, expect movement on this front during the transfer window.