Barcelona won’t allow any players to be sold during winter transfer window

Barcelona have had an underwhelming start to the season, although they are still well-placed to have a successful campaign. They are four points adrift of Real Madrid and Girona at the top of the La Liga table, and they have secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Xavi Hernandez will hope that his side can step things up in the second half of the season, and the squad will be added to in January, as Vitor Roque will make his long-awaited arrival from Athletico Paranaense. Another midfielder may also arrive to replace Gavi, who is out until next season.

On top of this, MD say that no one will be allowed to leave Barcelona during the winter. It means that Xavi will have plenty of options available at his disposal so that success can be sought on all fronts.

There will be no excuse for Barcelona if they finish this season without picking up at least one trophy. Injuries have plagued them, but this has been the same (or even worse) for Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. There exists more than enough quality for sufficient cover.