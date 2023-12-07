Barcelona star tells manager Xavi Hernandez that he won’t leave club in January

Ferran Torres made a very strong start to the season with Barcelona, although his form has slowed down in recent weeks. This has largely been because he has played a rotation role under Xavi Hernandez, who has regularly opted for Robert Lewandowski and Joao Felix instead of the 23-year-old.

Torres was linked with leaving Barcelona during the summer, but he had no intention of leaving. However, it appears that his situation has changed now, as he is looking increasingly more open to departing the Catalans.

However, as MD have reported, Torres has told Xavi that he doesn’t intend to leave the club during the winter, although a departure next summer cannot be ruled out at this stage.

Torres is expected to fall down the pecking order even further when Vitor Roque arrives at Barcelona in January, and this could spell the end of his long-term future at the club. For now, he will stay put.