Barcelona star rejected chance to double salary at Manchester United

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo is much-loved by the fanbase in Catalonia and beyond, and it is an affection that continues to grow with every passing anecdote.

This week he rejected surgery in order to play against Girona on Sunday, and will do so with a face mask on to protect his fractured cheek bone. Araujo, 24, is already one of the leaders of this Barcelona side, and has worn the armband on occasion this season too.

Last year he committed his future to the club until 2026, signing a four-year deal, in spite of the fact that he could have made more money elsewhere. Sport say that Manchester United‘s interest was not just more lucrative than Barcelona’s contract offer, but that Araujo could have doubled his money at Old Trafford.

In light of recent interest from Bayern Munich, it’s a story that will reassure Culers of his commitment to the club. It is no exaggeration to say that Barcelona are a different side without him, in spite of the fact they possess four excellent central defenders. Any success they have this season will likely run through him remaining fit.