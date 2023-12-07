Barcelona star Marc-Andre Ter Stegen undergoes successful surgery to rectify back complaint

Earlier this week, it was reported that Marc-Andre Ter Stegen would undergo surgery to fix the back issue that has plagued him for the last few weeks. The German international has been out of action since mid-November with the injury, meaning that he has missed Barcelona’s last three matches.

On Thursday, Ter Stegen underwent the surgery in France, and MD have reported that it concluded without any complications. He was accompanied by Dr Pruna, Barcelona’s chief medical officer.

Ter Stegen will now begin his recovery. The expectation is that he could be out of action for the next two to three months, although he aims to make his return as early as January.

While Ter Stegen is out, Inaki Pena will continue in goals for Barcelona. The 24-year-old has gradually improved since coming into the team, and he will have the full confidence of Xavi Hernandez and his coaching staff for the duration of his time in the line-up.