Barcelona identify goalkeeping alternative to Inaki Pena in wake of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen injury

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has undergone surgery to fix the back injury that has been plaguing him for the last few weeks. The 31-year-old is set to miss the next two to three months of action as he begins his recovery, meaning that Inaki Pena will keep his place in the starting line-up until the German returns.

Barcelona are in doubt that Pena will be number one until Ter Stegen returns, although there are questions as to who will act as backup to the 24-year-old for the next couple of months. Ander Astralaga and Diego Kochen have been on the bench in the last few matches, but neither are expected to deputise in the event that Pena picks up an injury or suspension.

Sport say that Marc Vidal would replace Pena in this event. The 23-year-old joined on loan during the summer from FC Andorra, and he has been first-choice for Barca Atletic this season. He will continue to do so over the next few months, but he would move into the first team in the event of Pena being unavailable.

Vidal has impressed Barcelona officials since arriving at the club, and he is seen as a very solid option. If he does have to step in, he would retain the full support of Xavi Hernandez and his coaching staff.