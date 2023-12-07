Barcelona icon Luis Suarez gushes over future Real Madrid star Endrick Felipe – “He’s a star”

Excitement is building at Real Madrid for the arrival of Endrick Felipe. Los Blancos agreed a deal with Palmeiras last December for the 17-year-old, and he will make the move to the Spanish capital next summer.

Barcelona icon Luis Suarez has been playing in Brazil for the last couple of years, and he has witnessed Endrick’s rise to stardom first-hand. Speaking at ESPN’s Bola de Prata Awards (via Diario AS), Suarez admitted that he expects the teenager to go on to become a key player for Real Madrid.

“He’s a star, he’s still very young, he’s taking his first steps. I think what he’s achieved this year is incredible. Brazil, Real Madrid and football have a star for many years to come.”

Barcelona were also in for Endrick before Real Madrid won the race, and Suarez admitted that he wanted to see him go to his former club, rather than the other side of the Clasico rivalry.

“Obviously I wanted Endrick at Barcelona, but he is the one who has to decide and enjoy football, and football will enjoy him.”

Endrick recently helped Palmeiras win the Brazilian league title this season, and Real Madrid will be hoping that he helps them win plenty of trophies during his time at the club.