Barcelona facing stiff competition from Premier League and Bundesliga clubs for highly-rated La Liga starlet

In recent weeks, Barcelona have seemingly declared an interest in signing Savio Moreira, who has been in exceptional form for Girona this season. Deco, the Blaugrana’s Sporting Director, is a big fan of the young winger, and they could make a move to sign him next summer.

Savio is on loan at Girona from fellow City Group club ESTAC Troyes, although this fact is unlikely to deter Barcelona in their pursuit of the Brazilian. Unfortunately for them, this is the same for numerous other clubs across Europe.

As per Sport, no less than four clubs from the Premier League and Bundesliga are also keen on signing Savio, and they are prepared to compete with Barcelona, which is very bad news for them given their ongoing financial woes.

Girona also want to sign Savio on a permanent basis, although with Barcelona and four other clubs in the race, their chances could be very slim, although the City Group connection is expected to give them some sort of advantage.