Atletico Madrid eyeing up move for Eredivisie star previously linked with Barcelona

Atletico Madrid are preparing to sign a new defensive midfielder in January, following long-term injuries to Thomas Lemar and Pablo Barrios. A younger profile is wanted by Diego Simeone, and Sporting Director Andrea Berta has been compiling a list of appropriate targets.

According to MD, one of those that is on Atleti’s shortlist is Mats Wieffer, whom they are well aware of. The 24-year-old plays for Feyenoord, who have played Los Rojiblancos twice in this season’s Champions League – Wieffer scored in the last meeting in Rotterdam, although Atleti would go on to win that match 3-1.

Wieffer, who has also been linked with Barcelona over the last few weeks, is set to be targeted by Atleti during the winter, although Feyenoord are likely to reject all approaches, as they would prefer to do business next summer instead. This could mean that Atleti are made to wait to get their man, if that is indeed Wieffer.

It remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid make their move for Wieffer. There are several other clubs also keen on the Dutch international, so they may need to move fast (and effectively) if they are to secure his services.