Analysis: Should Barcelona look to sign Manchester United star Marcus Rashford?

Barcelona are expected to address their forward options next summer, with the possibility of multiple players leaving at the end of this season.

Joao Felix is line to return to Atletico Madrid following the completion of his loan spell. Barcelona want to re-sign him, although it won’t be easy due to the financial issues. However, this is the sporting department’s top priority, as the Portuguese has made a significant impact since arriving during the summer.

Equally, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati could depart too. The former’s future has been under the microscope in recent days, with reports suggesting that he is open to leaving, having been reduced to a squad role this season, despite promising form earlier in the campaign.

Fati has been touted as a big-money departure, and Barcelona hope he performs in the Premier League during his loan spell in Brighton, as this would raise his market value. However, he is injured at the moment, which has caused things to stagnate.

It may be that Barcelona are looking to sign a new left winger next summer, and they have been linked with multiple players. Savio Moreira is one, although they are expected to face plenty of competition for the youngster that has been tearing it up with Girona this season.

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford is an option for Barcelona. The English international has struggled this season, having had an outstanding 2022-23 campaign. The report suggests that the Catalans could use Raphinha as part of a swap deal – the Brazilian has been linked with returning to the Premier League over the last 12 months.

Rashford falls into the same category of Felix as being seen as an underperforming young talent, so if Barcelona do miss out on the Atleti star, it could make sense to try for Rashford. However, it would not be an easy operation.

Rashford would fit the “Felix role” well at Barcelona – he is very capable of playing as an inside forward, and he should be able to use this to effectively link up with the striker, whether that be Robert Lewandowski or Vitor Roque.

Despite this, it could be a major surprise if Manchester United allowed Rashford to leave, even despite his poor form. He is very highly-regarded at the Premier League giants, and even if they would allow him to go, Barcelona are unlikely to afford him (offering just Raphinha would probably not be enough).

At this stage, this rumour looks to be a non-starter. Barcelona should be looking at other options, such as Savio.