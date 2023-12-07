Almeria searching the market for new manager following latest frustration – top target gone

“It feels as if it’s impossible for us to win a game.” Those were Gaizka Garitano’s words after his Almeria failed to beat ten-man Real Betis, despite playing well against them with an advantage for over an hour. Those words weigh even heavier after they shocked in the Copa del Rey by fourth tier Barbastro, going down 1-0 on Wednesday.

It could cost him his job. ED report that after one draw and five defeats in his seven La Liga outings, Almeria are ready to move onto their third coach of the season, having started with Vicente Moreno. Garitano’s only victory came against Talavera in the first round of the Copa del Rey.

However their top target is gone. Before Garitano’s appointment they were heavily linked with Carlos Carvalhal, but the Portuguese coach replaced former Granada boss Diego Martinez at Olympiakos this week.

Given the dire situation at the club, 15 games without a La Liga win and seven points adrift of safety, finding a manager that is willing to risk their reputation to turn them around will be tricky task. It may mean taking a risk on a younger or less heralded coach.