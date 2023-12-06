Villarreal to back Marcelino Garcia Toral in transfer market, defender set for return to AC Milan

Marcelino Garcia Toral has had a very promising start to life back at Villarreal. Since returning to the club in November, the Yellow Submarine have won three and drawn one, and things certainly look to be on the up.

To make things better for Marcelino, Marca say that he will be given the opportunity to sign players during the winter transfer window. Top of the agenda will be a new centre-back, especially since Matteo Gabbia is set to end his loan spell early in order to return to AC Milan, who are in the midst of an injury crisis.

Villarreal arguably needed a new central defender even before this Gabbia news, so it remains to be seen whether multiple players arrive in January. Whoever does come in will need to be of the required standard, which could not be said of Gabbia, who has struggled to make this mark in Castellon this season.