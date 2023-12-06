Villarreal fail to convert chances as Maccabi Haifa walk away with priceless Europa League point

Villarreal will go into next week’s final group stage match against Rennes needing to pick up a victory to ensure that they progress to the last 16 of the Europa League. This is because they were held to a goalless draw by Maccabi Haifa in their re-arranged match on Wednesday evening.

Marcelino made several changes from the side that drew with Sevilla last weekend, naming the likes of Ben Bereteon Diaz, Santi Comesana and Matteo Gabbia in the starting line-up. However, the changes did have the desired effect, as the hosts were unable to find the breakthrough against a resilient Maccabi Haifa side.

Villarreal are already through to the knockout stages of the Europa League, but next week’s result in France will determine whether they play in the knockout round against a side that has dropped down from the Europa League. Three points against Rennes will be required to ensure that they skip that round and go right into the last 16.