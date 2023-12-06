Thibaut Courtois to miss Euro 2024 with Belgium to prioritise recovery with Real Madrid – report

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will reportedly miss Euro 2024 with Belgium in order to recover from his anterior cruciate ligament suffered in August.

Just days before the start of the 2023-24 season was due to begin, Courtois was stretchered off in training, having picked up an ACL injury. There had been some hope that he could return in April or May of this season, based on the timeline, yet it appears Courtois is prioritising the next campaign already.

RadioMarca say that Courtois has told Real Madrid that he will not go with Belgium to the Euros this summer in order to work on reaching full fitness, alongside goalkeeping coach Luis Llopis.

It is certainly a bold decision if that is the case, with very few players electing to miss a major tournament. Yet at the age of 31, recently off the back of two seasons that made many class him as the best in the world, perhaps he feels he has little to achieve with the Red Devils. There have been reports in the past of tensions in the Belgian squad, which may also play a part.