Thibaut Courtois could play for Belgium at Euro 2024 as Real Madrid star’s camp deny reports from Spain

Earlier this week, it was reported that Thibaut Courtois had decided to remove himself from Belgian selection ahead of next summer’s European Championships in Germany. The 31-year-old is currently recovering from a serious knee injury, and is said to be keen on prioritising his recovery rather than playing at Euro 2024.

However, it appears that this is not this case, as RMC Sport have reported that Courtois’ entourage have denied these reports. He could play for Belgium next summer, but it will depend on how quickly he recovers from injury.

The situation has re-ignited the “storm” between Courtois and the Belgian national team, a situation that has been bubbling away over the last couple of years. The goalkeeper had a run-in with Red Devils head coach Domenico Tedesco last summer, which has soured relations between all parties.

At this stage, Real Madrid do not intend to rush Courtois back to action. He is not expected to play for them this season, meaning that if he does go to Euro 2024 with Belgium, he would be significantly lacking in match sharpness.

