Sporting Director Deco on reported Barcelona transfer target – “He will be very successful in Spain”

Girona have been the big story in Spanish football this season, having matched Real Madrid and outperformed Barcelona after 15 matchdays. One of their standout players has been Savio Moreira, who joined the club on a season-long loan deal during the summer from fellow City Group side ESTAC Troyes.

In recent weeks, Savio has attracted interest from clubs across Europe, with Barcelona being the most notable side to be eyeing up a move for the young winger. Sporting Director Deco would be leading negotiations for a possible signing, and the Portuguese has spoken to Brazilian programme Esporte Espetacular (via Sport) on Savio.

“Spanish football likes this type of player with dribbling ability. In Spain, people love to have the chance to watch beautiful football, with players of technical quality, and Savio fits into this historical profile that Spanish football has always had.

“If he continues in this line of growth, he will be very successful in Spain.”

It remains to be seen whether it is Barcelona that Savio continues developing at. Girona want to keep the young forward beyond this season too, and given their City Group links, they are better placed to tie up a deal ahead of their Catalan rivals.