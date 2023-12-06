Spain women’s side set record attendance at La Rosaleda in Malaga

Spain have recorded a new high in attendance for their Nations League clash against Sweden in Malaga. Despite having nothing to play for, as they were guaranteed to finish top of their Nations League group, 15,896 fans turned out at La Rosaleda in Malaga to see the World Champions, as reported by Cope.

They surpassed the previous record at the Nuevo Arcangel in Cordoba, which was 14,194 fans, and a show was put on for them. Spain came back from 3-1 down to Sweden after 29 minutes to win 5-2, with three goals coming in the final 12 minutes. They will be joined by Germany, France and the Netherlands in the Final Four next year, which will take place in February, although a venue has not been confirmed.

Women’s football continues on the rise in Spain, as Barcelona’s clashes at Camp Nou in the Champions League attracting over 90,000 on two occasions in the last two years. Their tie against Real Madrid also saw 38,707 fans this season. Earlier in the year, over 60,000 fans attended the Metropolitano to see Barcelona clash with Atletico Madrid.