Report: Joao Felix told Atletico Madrid he wanted to leave when Antoine Griezmann returned

Relations between Joao Felix and Atletico Madrid are solely contractual these days. Whatever feeling was left between the two was scrapped by the Portuguese’s aggressive attitude and joy against them over the weekend. Yet the discontent between the two had been bubbling between the two before he left on loan for Chelsea this January.

Felix had never managed to show the consistency of effort nor productivity that Diego Simeone required of him. Hence it is no surprise that he was keen on bringing Antoine Griezmann back to the team in order to be his offensive director. Much to the dismay of Felix.

According to Ruben Uria, who was speaking on his Twitch channel but was quoted by Objetivo Atletico, Simeone spoke to the dressing room about the possibility of Griezmann returning last season, with all but Felix pleased with the idea. Reportedly, he told the club that he did not want to wear the Atletico Madrid shirt any longer.

Uria has been well-connected at Atletico Madrid for some time, and generally is a reliable source, but there is no doubt the news comes as something of a surprise. Early on in last season Felix was starting games (with Griezmann restricted to 30-minute cameos), and the Frenchman was regularly posting happy pictures with Felix on social media. Many thought that the elder creator could be the positive influence that Felix required.