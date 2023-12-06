Relations strained between Barcelona and 23-year-old star, departure is a possibility

Barcelona have had problems in attack this season. Robert Lewandowski has been on poor form for the majority of the campaign, but despite this, Xavi Hernandez has opted against replacing him unless absolutely necessary, as was the case when he picked up an ankle injury.

Ferran Torres has been Lewandowski’s understudy, but despite his own impressive start to the season, he has found minutes hard to come by. When he has been utilised, it has been on the left wing, his weakest position in attack, and this has caused frustration in his camp.

As per Diario AS, Torres’ representatives do not have the best relationship with Xavi and his coaching staff – they feel that the 23-year-old does not have the full support of them, which is why he has struggled for regular playing time despite his good form.

With Vitor Roque set to arrive in January, Torres is expected to fall down the pecking order at Barcelona, and a departure in the short or medium term is not ruled out. He was linked with leaving during the summer, but opted to fight for his place at the Catalan club, although things look to be different now.

Barcelona probably won’t mind letting Torres leave, as he is not a regular starter and would allow them to ease their financial woes. It remains to be seen if there is movement on this front during next summer’s transfer window.