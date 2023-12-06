Real Madrid welcome back key central midfielder from injury with one eye on Real Betis clash

Real Madrid have recovered one of their large injured party this week, as they prepare for a tricky away clash with Real Betis. Croatian midfielder Luka Modric had missed their last two matches with Napoli and Granada after suffering a thigh strain, but looks as if he could be available against Los Verdiblancos.

Modric has been starved of his usual minutes this season, and just when it looked as if he would get a chance to start a run of games following injuries to Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, he came off after 70 minutes against Cadiz. Marca say that on Wednesday Modric returned to training with the group. Kepa Arrizabalaga is also back for the game against Betis, and could come in for Andriy Lunin.

If Modric comes directly back into the line-up, it will leave Carlo Ancelotti with a difficult choice. Fede Valverde and Toni Kroos have been holding down the midfield well, while Brahim Diaz was amongst their best against Granada and Napoli. Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham will likely begin the match, so one of Joselu Mato or Brahim will likely lose their place if Ancelotti wants to revert to three in midfield. Dani Ceballos is Ancelotti’s other senior alternative in midfield.