Real Madrid to give Kylian Mbappe two-week period to accept offer – otherwise will pursue different striker

Real Madrid will make an offer for Kylian Mbappe in the January transfer window. In recent weeks there have been suggestions from local press that Erling Haaland is a realistic alternative to the French superstar, but they will make an effort to sign him.

As per Diario AS, Real Madrid will present an offer to Mbappe on the first of January, the first available date he can do so with less than six months left on his deal. They will then give him a period of two weeks, until the 15th of January to accept their offer.

Previously Mbappe had resisted signing anything to maintain relations with PSG in 2021, when Los Blancos thought they had a deal wrapped up, but this time they will not accept any other response from Mbappe that isn’t a signed contract.

Should Mbappe delay or reject the offer, Real Madrid will shift their attentions to the pursuit of Haaland, having been in talks with the Norwegian before his enormously successful move to Manchester City.

Haaland has reportedly told his camp not to close off his options to join Real Madrid, and there are plenty of reasons to suspect he might suit them too. Not only is he a pure number nine, which would fit better with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, the hubris surrounding Mbappe is now a factor to consider for Los Blancos. That said, it is hard to imagine Real Madrid giving up on Mbappe after a pursuit that has lasted just under a decade now.