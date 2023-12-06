Real Madrid managerial target Xabi Alonso wary of leaving Bayer Leverkusen – “I’m well attached here”

Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks. The Italian’s contract expires at the end of the season, and as of yet, no agreement has been reached over an extension.

If Ancelotti does end up departing, one of the favourites to replace him is Xabi Alonso. The 42-year-old, who was previously a youth coach at Real Madrid, is one of the best up-and-coming managers in world football at the moment, having significantly turned around Bayer Leverkusen’s fortunes over the last 12 months.

Alonso may have been heavily linked with Los Blancos, but he’s not overly sold on the prospect of leaving Leverkusen, as he told Movistar+ in an exclusive interview. He also commented on whether he has a release clause which can be activated by Real Madrid.

“These are contractual issues. I’m well attached here.”

''Tienes contrato hasta 2026…

¿Tienes alguna cláusula liberatoria?'' 𝗟𝗔 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗚𝗨𝗡𝗧𝗔#UniversoValdano pic.twitter.com/lgeUc4Ji4Z — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) December 6, 2023

It remains to be seen how the Real Madrid managerial situation plays out over the coming months. Alonso would be a very exciting appointment, but there remains a good chance that Ancelotti stays in his current position for another 12 months at least.