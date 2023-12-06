Leeds United among six clubs keen on Villarreal star, Marcelino will decide if he can leave in January

There were great expectations set at Villarreal during the summer when Ben Brereton Diaz arrived as a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Blackburn Rovers. However, things have been disastrous so far, as he has struggled for regular playing time under three different managers.

Brereton Diaz will have the chance to establish under Marcelino Garcia Toral, who has had an impressive start to his second spell in charge at Villarreal. However, if he fails to do so, he could be shipped out during the winter transfer window.

As per Ben Jacobs (via Estadio Deportivo), Leeds United are very keen on signing Brereton Diaz, while the report also states that Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion are also interested in the English-born Chilean international.

Brereton Diaz will be in contention for Villarreal over the next few weeks, and this upcoming schedule is sure to determine whether he stays for the second half of the season.