Las Palmas decide against re-signing former Real Madrid star

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Las Palmas were interested in re-signing Jese Rodriguez, who is a free agent after recently leaving Brazilian side Coritiba. The 30-year-old would be another attacking options for the Canary Islands-based side, who have had an excellent start to the season.

However, despite having struggled for goals at times, Las Palmas are not going to add Jese to their ranks. Estadio Deportivo say that club officials have relayed that there is no intention for the player to be signed.

Jese has played for Las Palmas on two separate occasions, firstly during a loan spell in 2017 before signing on a permanent basis for the 2021-22 season. However, there will be no third stint, at least not right now.

Despite this, Jese could still return to La Liga during the winter. Valencia and Almeria have both been linked with signing him, and moves could be made over the next few weeks.