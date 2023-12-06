La Liga starlet would prefers to join Real Madrid over making move to Premier League

Nico Williams’ future was put to rest in recent weeks. His contract at Athletic Club had been set to set to expire at the end of the season, but he put pen to paper over a new three-year deal, which will keep him at the Basque side until 2027.

Despite this, there is a strong possibility that Williams could leave Athletic within the next couple of seasons. His release clause has remained at €50m, which several clubs are sure to be considering triggering.

Among them could be Real Madrid, and according to Diario AS reporter Manu Sainz, Williams would prefer to join Los Blancos over making a move to the Premier League, where has been linked with clubs such as Aston Villa, who are managed by former Sevilla, Valencia and Villarreal head coach Unai Emery.

It remains to be seen whether Williams does leave Athletic Club in the near future. He would certainly be an excellent addition to the Real Madrid squad, if he does end up making that move.