Juventus hit with warning for La Liga transfer target – ‘untouchable’

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul has had a mixed time at Los Rojiblancos, and as recently as February of this year, fans at the Metropolitano were telling him to leave the club. With the turnaround in form, de Paul has become one of the most treasured players at Atletico, but the club’s stance has remained the same all the way through.

For much of the past 12 months, Juventus have been linked with de Paul, but with Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba now out of action for the rest of the season, there is a genuine need for midfield reinforcements for Max Allegri. However Marca say that de Paul is ‘untouchable’ as things stand, and they would not consider offers for the central midfielder.

At 29 years of age, de Paul is likely entering the stage where his next contract could be his last major deal. His current contract expires in 2026, when he will be 32, so if Los Rojiblancos were to consider selling him, the next year or so might be the last opportunity. As it stands though, it seems they are destined several more years together.