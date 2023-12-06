Girona manager Michel Sanchez responds to Aleix Garcia-Barcelona comments – ‘He’s made a mistake’

Girona manager Michel Sanchez was not altogether pleased with his star player Aleix Garcia saying that he would like to play for Barcelona less than a week before the two face off at Montjuic. He asked that his players have their minds 100% focused on their Copa del Rey tie against Orihuela.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference for that game, Michel noted that his mind was where it needs to be.

“The best thing that can happen to us in a long week like this is to play the Copa, because my mind is focused entirely on Orihuela. It’s true that for many people the game on Sunday is more important, but I think Aleix has made a mistake.”

Michel admitted that he was aware that lots of people in Girona will grow up supporting Barcelona as well as Els Blanquivermells, but wanted that to change, referencing his own experience at Rayo Vallecano.

“I remember well when I was in the academy at Rayo against Real Madrid, there were often times when there were more people celebrating their goals than ours, I hope that in Girona, it becomes only Girona. That we bring up people 100% Girona. We’ve started a project in which everything is possible, and that’s it. Tomorrow we have an important game, and we have to be 100% focused on it.”

Aleix García: ''Me gustaría jugar en el Barça''. #DeportePlus pic.twitter.com/PtADjKTUmB — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) December 5, 2023

Garcia has been one of the best midfielders in the division this season, controlling games from a deeper role for Michel. His presence as captain of Girona has seen them take a step up, and while he has been well-accompanied by Yangel Herrera and Ivan Martin, Garcia is often credited with making them tick. It appears he would be keen to follow in the footsteps of former teammate Oriol Romeu.